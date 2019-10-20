Carlo Ancelotti: I’ll call Zlatan Ibrahimovic about Napoli move

Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti joked about Zlatan Ibrahimovic joining the Serie A club.

Carlo Ancelotti joked he will call Zlatan Ibrahimovic about a move to Napoli following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hellas Verona.

LA Galaxy superstar Ibrahimovic talked up his chances of a return to Serie A as the 38-year-old expressed his interest in playing for Ancelotti’s Napoli.

Former Juventus, Inter and AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic claimed he would score 20 goals a season in Italy’s top flight during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

Responding to Ibrahimovic’s comments after Arkadiusz Milik’s double guided Napoli past Verona, head coach Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia: “I’ll call him tonight and say we’re waiting!

“I have a great deal of affection for him, I saw he scored 29 goals in 30 MLS games.

“Tomorrow, after I’ve called him, I’ll let you know how it went!”

Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy are in action in the MLS play-offs on Sunday.

The Galaxy will meet Minnesota United for a spot in the Western Conference semi-finals against Supporters’ Shield champions Los Angeles FC.

Ibrahimovic netted 30 goals during the regular season, four adrift of top scorer and LAFC captain Carlos Vela.

Ex-Manchester United star Ibrahimovic is out of contract at the end of the season and the veteran has been linked with a return to Italy, as well as Argentine giants Boca Juniors – where Roma great Daniele De Rossi is based.