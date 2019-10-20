Serie A |

Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as he gets on the scoresheet yet again in Juventus’s 2-1 win over Bologna

Cristiano Ronaldo has started yet another season in fine form and scored his third league goal of the season in Juventus’s 2-1 win over Bologna.

The Portuguese opened the scoring by firing in through the Bologna shot-stopper’s near post before Danilo’s goal sent the visitors on level terms. However, Miralem Pjanic’s strike in the 54th minute was enough to give the Italian giants their seventh win of the Serie A season.

Naturally, Ronaldo fans took to Twitter to praise the former Real Madrid star.

