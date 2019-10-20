Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as he gets on the scoresheet yet again in Juventus’s 2-1 win over Bologna

Cristiano Ronaldo has started yet another season in fine form and scored his third league goal of the season in Juventus’s 2-1 win over Bologna.

The Portuguese opened the scoring by firing in through the Bologna shot-stopper’s near post before Danilo’s goal sent the visitors on level terms. However, Miralem Pjanic’s strike in the 54th minute was enough to give the Italian giants their seventh win of the Serie A season.

Naturally, Ronaldo fans took to Twitter to praise the former Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo has just been awarded his #CR700jersey…SEVEN HUNDRED! If you begin your career at 18 and score 30 goals a year, you’d retire at the age of 40 with 660 goals. Ronaldo has scored 700 and he is just 34 years old. Like it or not…its phenomenal. Simply the GOAT!!! pic.twitter.com/TSrT87PCd0 — Ugwunna Ejikem (@UgwunnaEjikem) October 19, 2019

Idc who your GOAT is but you just can’t disrespect this man and what he has achieved. Ronaldo is GOAT pic.twitter.com/CKMZtXRYrJ — Lepa Boy (@KayKross28) October 19, 2019

Ronaldo left United and they have not been able to replace him. He left Madrid and they have never been the same. His impact in the Portuguese team is amazing. You might not see him as the GOAT 🐐 but never take what he has done for football for granted. — KALYJAY 🇬🇭🇧🇪🙈 (@gyaigyimii) October 19, 2019

Bologna is the 154th different opponent Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against in his career.pic.twitter.com/FTGkHhmV7v — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) October 19, 2019

That was a Ronaldo goal from his Real Madrid days. Killer. — hash (@hashim0307) October 19, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has been MOTM an astonishing 7 (SEVEN) games running. The GOAT. pic.twitter.com/bOojeOw8z7 — Cristiano Stuff (@CristianoStuff_) October 19, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo posing with a 700 goal jersey just right before he scored his 701th goal of his career against Bologna,a football machine pic.twitter.com/w1qbfBFrfc — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) October 19, 2019