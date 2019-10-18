Injury setback delays Stefano Sensi return for Inter

Antonio Conte will have to rejig his Inter midfield, with Stefano Sensi facing a longer stint on the sidelines than initially expected.

Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi is set to miss out on a reunion with Sassuolo after suffering another injury to his right thigh.

The on-loan Italy international was being reintegrated into training ahead of this weekend’s Serie A fixture when he reported a “small” problem, according to an Inter statement.

An MRI scan on Friday detected a strain in the same thigh he injured in the 2-1 loss to Juventus before the international break.

Sensi lasted until the 34th minute of that match and could now miss next week’s crucial Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund, along with Sunday’s trip to face the club he left in July.

“Today’s tests revealed a strain to the psoas muscle,” Inter’s statement read. “His condition will be assessed in the next few days.”

5 – Stefano #Sensi has been directly involved in five Serie A goals current season, more than any other @Inter_en player. Exclusive.#SampdoriaInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 28, 2019

Sensi is on loan at Inter from Sassuolo but is widely expected to make the move permanent for a reported €25million fee at the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has been one of the key factors in the Nerazzurri’s strong start under Antonio Conte, scoring three goals in seven league appearances.