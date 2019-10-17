Danilo back in Juventus training ahead of Bologna match

Juventus welcomed defender Danilo back to training on Wednesday, while midfielder Aaron Ramsey also took part in a light session
Danilo has returned to full training with Juventus after recovering from a thigh injury
The 28-year-old, who joined from Manchester City in August, was forced off during the 2-1 win at Brescia on September 24.
However, the club announced Danilo took part in Wednesday’s session at Juventus Training Centre. He may now be involved in Saturday’s home league clash with Bologna.
Aaron Ramsey, who missed Wales’ Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia because of a slight muscle injury, also took part in light training.
Siamo tornati. Down to business! #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/aAcYTAaiLJ
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) October 16, 2019
Juventus are top of Serie A after making a seven-game unbeaten start to the campaign.