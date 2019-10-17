Danilo back in Juventus training ahead of Bologna match

Juventus welcomed defender Danilo back to training on Wednesday, while midfielder Aaron Ramsey also took part in a light session

Danilo has returned to full training with Juventus after recovering from a thigh injury

The 28-year-old, who joined from Manchester City in August, was forced off during the 2-1 win at Brescia on September 24.

However, the club announced Danilo took part in Wednesday’s session at Juventus Training Centre. He may now be involved in Saturday’s home league clash with Bologna.

Aaron Ramsey, who missed Wales’ Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia because of a slight muscle injury, also took part in light training.

Right-back Mattia De Sciglio and winger Douglas Costa are on personalised training programmes, Juventus announced on their website, while Rodrigo Bentancur and Miralem Pjanic were granted an extra day off following their international exertions.

Juventus are top of Serie A after making a seven-game unbeaten start to the campaign.