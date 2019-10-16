Arturo Vidal sees room for improvement after Chile win

Chile edged out Guinea in an international friendly on Tuesday, but Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal saw room for improvement in the performance.

Arturo Vidal was in no mood to paper over the cracks after Chile secured a 3-2 friendly victory over Guinea.

The Barcelona midfielder scored from the spot as Chile came from behind to triumph at Estadio Jose Rico Perez in Spain on Tuesday.

It was Chile’s first win in normal time since June, but the performance left a lot to be desired and Vidal conceded there was plenty of room for improvement.

“The important thing was that we won,” he said, with Reinaldo Rueda’s side having been held to goalless draw by Colombia at the weekend. “We scored three goals and that has not happened for a long time.

“The desire and work are there, we have to wait a little longer and keep improving, we can give more. If we give everything in each game, we can reach our goals.

“We gave them the first chance and they scored with it. We had to go looking and we managed to score three goals. We have to improve, clearly.

“There are very few players left from the last 10 years, there are new players that need to be supported. In the future this team can achieve a lot.”

Jean Meneses and Felipe Mora were both on target, opening their accounts at international level.