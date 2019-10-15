Reports say Edinson Cavani wants Juventus move

A return to Italy, but not Naples, could be on the cards for Paris Saint-Germain veteran Edinson Cavani.
With Edinson Cavani’s contract set to expire, a move away from the French capital has been mooted.
The Paris Saint-Germain veteran has been linked to David Beckham’s incoming MLS expansion franchise Inter Miami.
However, Cavani reportedly wants a return to Serie A and the titleholders stand out.
TOP STORY – CAVANI EYES JUVE SWITCH
Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani wants to join Serie A champions Juventus, according to Calciomercato.
Cavani – who has become PSG’s all-time leading goalscorer since arriving from Napoli in 2013 – is out of contract at season’s end.
With limited progress on a renewal, the 32-year-old’s representatives have reportedly reached out to Juve over a return to Italy.
ROUND-UP
– According to Sky Sport in Germany, Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is eyeing a move to Serie A or LaLiga. The 31-year-old was linked with PSG during the last transfer window.
– Former France and PSG head coach Laurent Blanc is keen on a job in the Premier League, reports in France say. Blanc was linked to the Lyon vacancy but the Ligue 1 strugglers have opted for ex-Marseille boss Rudi Garcia.
Inter, interest from Premier League club in Gabigol https://t.co/Zqxr0WOInw pic.twitter.com/3X4S8FF9oU
– Inter and AC Milan are both interested in Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil, Calciomercato says.
– Calciomercato reports Manchester United are competing with Milan for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.