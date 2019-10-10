Juventus star hits out at club for not playing him, Manchester United on high alert

Juventus are facing the luxury of having a very large squad to choose from, while Manchester United have an obvious dearth of players in their team and are most certainly paying for it.

New Juve boss Maurizio Sarri has made the controversial call of leaving certain names out of his squads for various competitions, and it hasn’t gone down well with those players.

One of those unfortunate stars is Emre Can, who was left out of the club’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) squad, and has now hit out at the Bianconeri for their treatment of him.

Highlights – Inter Milan vs Juventus

“I’m not happy [at Juventus] right now. I don’t play much at the moment,” Can said, as per Goal.

“Last season I played a lot. Especially in important games for Juventus. And I also played well there.

“I haven’t had a chance this season. But now I think, when I come back to the club, I will get chances again.

“I am definitely grateful to Joachim Low [German national team coach]. Because I didn’t play much in the club and he invited me anyway. Nevertheless, he gave me the chance. That’s why I was simply happy that I played again.”

Can continues to be a part of Germany’s plans, but could find a new suitor at club level in the form of Manchester United, who are facing a woeful run of form and could do with the experience of the former Liverpool man in midfield.