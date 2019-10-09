Stefano Pioli replaces Giampaolo at AC Milan

Marco Giampaolo only lasted seven Serie A games at AC Milan, who have now turned to Stefano Pioli as their next head coach.

Stefano Pioli has been appointed as the new head coach of AC Milan, replacing the sacked Marco Giampaolo.

The Rossoneri severed ties with Giampaolo on Tuesday after just seven competitive games in charge, despite a thrilling 2-1 victory over Genoa on Saturday.

Milan confirmed Pioli’s appointment in a statement on their official website on Wednesday.

“AC Milan announces the appointment with immediate effect of Mr Stefano Pioli as the new coach of the first team,” the statement said.

Milan said 53-year-old Pioli has signed a two-year contract with them.

Former Inter boss Pioli had been out of working since resigning as head coach of Fiorentina in April.

Pioli spent barely six months in charge of Inter, joining in November 2016 and losing his job in May 2017, while he has also had a spell at Lazio.

Luciano Spalletti, sacked by Inter at the end of last term, had been linked, while Gennaro Gattuso was tipped with a swift return and Milan great Andriy Shevchenko was thought to have been under consideration.

Pioli’s first aim will be to breathe life into a faltering Milan side, who are 10 points behind leaders Juventus after just seven matches and sit 13th in Serie A.

Gattuso led Milan to their highest placing since the 2012-13 campaign, but a failure to gain Champions League football and question marks over the team’s style of play saw him replaced at the end of last season by Giampaolo, who spent three years at Sampdoria before taking the Milan job.