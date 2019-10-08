Juventus star Dybala loving life under Sarri after tough close season

Argentina international Paulo Dybala opened the scoring in style as Juventus beat Inter 2-1 at San Siro, moving back to the top of Serie A.

Paulo Dybala is delighted to be part of a vibrant Juventus attack under Maurizio Sarri after it looked like he could be on his way out of the club.

Dybala starred in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Inter at San Siro, opening the scoring as the reigning champions returned to a familiar position at the top of Serie A.

It appeared unlikely that the Argentina forward would have such a prominent role after a close season when he was linked to Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

“I have not experienced an easy summer,” the 25-year-old told Tuttosport. “Obviously hearing your name with every team you don’t want to go to is not a nice thing, but this is football.

“Before the market started I had already done an interview in which I said I wanted to stay in Turin, then I never spoke again, not even at the Copa America.

“I think it’s more important to talk on the field, with facts. You never know how the market goes until the last day, but I wanted to stay here, I wanted to continue my career at Juventus.

“I think I can still give so much to this shirt and I’m very happy with what I showed against Inter.”

Dybala lined up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo up front in the Derby d’Italia, with Federico Bernardeschi behind them at the tip of a midfield diamond – a role that has also been filled by Aaron Ramsey during recent outings.

Gonzalo Higuain then came off the bench to score the winner and Dybala reported life is good under Sarri for Juve’s assortment of attackers – arguably more so than under Massimiliano Allegri.

“They are different as a way of playing and you can already see that,” he added.

“With Allegri we have done many things, but I think Sarri is a little more offensive and you can already see that he plays more [offensively] than Allegri’s idea.

“To prove it [can be successful], we have to wait for what will happen. With Sarri it is so offensive, so it’s easier for us attackers.”