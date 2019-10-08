Sampdoria sack Di Francesco after four months

Eusebio Di Francesco has been sacked for the second time this year, with the ex-Roma boss now leaving Serie A strugglers Sampdoria.

Sampdoria have sacked Eusebio Di Francesco after a poor start to the Serie A season left them bottom of the table.

Di Francesco departed on Monday, two days after a 2-0 defeat away to Hellas Verona made it six defeats out of seven league games.

Samp handed Di Francesco a three-year deal in June, with the coach returning to the dugout four months after being let go by Roma.

“The president Massimo Ferrero and Sampdoria announce they have reached a mutual agreement with Eusebio Di Francesco and his technical staff to end their professional relationship,” said a club statement.

“The president and his colleagues thank Di Francesco and his staff for their work.”

Di Francesco’s predecessor Marco Giampaolo is also struggling in Serie A this season with his AC Milan side 13th despite a weekend win at Genoa.