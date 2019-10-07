WATCH: Romelu Lukaku nutmegs Matthijs de Ligt in Inter vs Juventus

Juventus may have defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in a hotly contested Serie A game between the two Italian giants, but one moment has left fans buzzing.

Rather surprisingly, this moment isn’t a masterclass from Cristiano Ronaldo, in fact, it has nothing to do with the Portuguese superstar at all, and instead comes from former Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian somehow manages to nutmeg Matthijs de Ligt during the game, which is a rare sight, considering the Dutchman was widely considered one of the best defenders in the world following his exploits with Ajax last season. Take a look.

Lukaku’s nutmeg on de Ligt pic.twitter.com/3byGSVqQZA — Polo Guzmán (@elchaupo) October 6, 2019

Despite the trickery from Lukaku, the forward was unable to inspire his team to a victory at home over the Serie A champions, even though the Nerazzurri did take the lead in this game.

A penalty from Lautaro Martinez appeared to give Inter a huge advantage, but Paulo Dybala equalised for Juventus, before Gonzalo Higuain slotted home the winner in the final stages of the game.

The win for Juve is crucial as it takes them to the top of the table, overtaking Inter Milan and leading Serie A by just one point.