Romelu Lukaku fit to start Inter v Juventus as Maurizio Sarri plumps for Federico Bernardeschi

Inter boss Antonio Conte was able to welcome back Romelu Lukaku for the visit of Juventus, as Maurizio Sarri sprung a couple of surprises

Romelu Lukaku has been passed fit to lead Inter’s attack in Sunday’s Derby d’Italia against Juventus.

Lukaku sat out the midweek Champions League trip to Barcelona with a muscular problem but the Belgium striker will look to add to three goals in six Serie A appearances when Antonio Conte’s men entertain champions Juve at San Siro.

Maurizio Sarri has given Federico Bernardeschi the nod to start ahead of Aaron Ramsey, while Paulo Dybala will partner Cristiano Ronaldo up front – Gonzalo Higuain reverting to the bench alongside the former Arsenal midfielder.

Ramsey’s old colleague Alexis Sanchez is suspended, meaning he is unable to test Juan Cuadrado, who once again lines up as an emergency right-back for Juventus in the absence of Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo.

Kwadwo Asamoah will start at left wing-back for Inter against his old club, while Ronaldo will resume a decade long rivalry forged in Madrid against ex-Atletico centre-back Diego Godin in the Nerazzurri defence.

Juventus are chasing a ninth Serie A title in a row this season but trail Inter at the summit by two points after ex-Bianconeri boss Conte’s 100 percent start to life in Milan.