Fiorentina star Frank Ribery named Serie A MVP for September

Following his goals against Atalanta and AC Milan, recognition has come for new Fiorentina signing Franck Ribery.
Franck Ribery has been named Serie A’s Most Valuable Player for September following a sterling start to his Fiorentina career.
The experienced former France international moved to Florence from Bayern Munich as a free agent and has taken little time to adapt to Italian football.
After debuting against Napoli in August, winger Ribery scored his maiden Fiorentina goal with a well-judged volley in a 2-2 draw at Atalanta on September 22.
He had been given a standing ovation for a lively performance in the previous weekend’s stalemate against Juventus and won another after starring and scoring in a brilliant 3-1 win over AC Milan at San Siro.
Firenze and his first prize: already conquered. @FranckRibery is September’s MVP. #SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/sfxwIDWQA2
— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) October 5, 2019
Vincenzo Montella will hope the former Marseille man continues his fine form when La Viola entertain mid-table Udinese on Sunday.