Roma confirm knee ligament damage for Chelsea loanee Zappacosta

Davide Zappacosta suffered a serious knee injury in training on Friday that may have ended his loan spell with Roma.

Roma have confirmed Chelsea loanee Davide Zappacosta has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury during a training session on Friday and will now face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Zappacosta has managed just 12 minutes of football for Roma since joining on an initial six-month deal from Chelsea in August due to a calf problem.

A statement on the Italian club’s official website read: “During Friday’s training session, defender Davide Zappacosta suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, in a non-contact incident.

Davide Zappacosta suffered a serious knee injury during training on Friday. Stay strong Davide – we all hope you make a full recovery as quickly as possible!#ASRoma — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 4, 2019

“The club would like to offer its sincerest sympathies to the player and wishes him a quick and full recovery.”

Zappacosta signed a contract extension with Chelsea through to June 2022 prior to linking up with Roma.