Aaron Ramsey reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo does to welcome new players at the club

Juventus snapped up Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer from Arsenal this summer. The Welshman has been in good form so far for his new club and now reveals about his interactions with Cristiano Ronaldo and Maurizio Sarri so far.

Aaron Ramsey has revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo is like as a teammate in a recent interview with BBC. The Wales international states that he is ‘like everybody else’ and was very welcoming.

“He was just like everybody else, really welcoming. Of course, he is one of the greatest to play the game but he is just a normal man,” said Ramsey.

“He breaks the ice straight away and makes you feel like you are talking to anybody else. There is a family feeling about the whole club. Everybody is in it to achieve one thing: to win football matches and trophies. Everybody is driven and very focused on what they need to be doing.”

The ex-Arsenal star also spoke on Maurizio Sarri, who joined the club along with him this summer. Ramsey stated that the team is slowly getting a better learning about their roles and responsibility.

“It has been great so far,” he continued.

“There have been new ideas and new information which we are working hard to try to put into practice. At times it hasn’t worked as well as we would have liked, but in other parts it really has. We are slowly getting better in terms of what he wants to implement and understanding our roles and responsibilities more.

“This club has been so good and so dominant for so long. We know other teams have improved and are trying to knock us off top spot. But this place is all about winning and that is what we are striving for.”

Aaron Ramsey has started his Juventus career on a stellar note and has already established himself as a key member of the first team. Reports even claimed that Maurizio Sarri was left so impressed with the Welshman that he decided to switch to a 4-3-1-2 instead of his favoured 4-3-3 to accomodate him.