Quitting not an option for AC Milan boss Marco Giampaolo

The under-fire AC Milan boss Marco Giampaolo has vowed to “find the solution” in order to turn his side’s campaign around and save his job.

Marco Giampaolo insisted he will not quit AC Milan despite coming under growing pressure following the team’s worst start to a campaign in 81 years.

Milan have lost four of their first six Serie A matches under Giampaolo, who was brought in as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso in June.

The 52-year-old took full responsibility for his side’s dismal 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina last weekend – their third loss on the spin – but has refused throw in the towel so early in his tenure.

Reports in Italy claim former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been lined up as a possible replacement for Giampaolo, though the ex-Sampdoria boss is continuing to stand firm.

“We’re working to do better. We were already working at 8 this morning,” Giampaolo told Le Iene.

“You say I work a lot but work badly? We’ll find the solution. Resigning? Never! Leaving means giving up and we never give up.”

Giampaolo has previously admitted to having been a supporter of the Rossoneri’s bitter rivals Inter and said two years ago he would like to coach them one day.

4 – AC Milan have lost 4 of the first 6 Serie A games for the first time since 1938/39 (and previously it’s happened only in 1930/31). Debacle. #MilanFiorentina — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 29, 2019

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Genoa, however, the Swiss-born Italian explained: “I said I supported Inter until I was 10, but I’m not a Trojan horse.

“We’re not budgeting for a bad result against Genoa.

“We’re working to eat the panettone. Our objectives are always at the maximum, we always think about doing our best.

“Milan are above individual interests.”