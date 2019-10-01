Alexis Sanchez aims not-so-subtle dig at Manchester United following loan escape

Manchester United let go of Alexis Sanchez this summer, after the Chilean ended up becoming an Old Trafford flop. The Red Devils allowed their record earner to join Inter Milan on loan, where he is off to a positive start. He has now even taken a dig at his former club.

Alexis Sanchez showed glimpses of his old self during Inter Milan’s recent match against Sampdoria. The Chile international scored twice, only to have his first goal given to Stefano Sensi. He was sent off in the second half as well, after accumulating two yellow cards.

Nevertheless, Sanchez has now taken a dig at Manchester United, claiming that he is falling in love with football again.

“Coming to Inter was a bit like falling in love with football again,” said Sanchez. (via Daily Mail)

“I already knew the coach and some of the players, and I believe that the club are preparing something beautiful for the future.

“If I’m not mistaken, Inter haven’t won anything for seven or eight years. It was a bit like finding my love for football again, together with my desire to win something with this club.”

Sanchez will be up against another former club of his, FC Barcelona, in the Champions League this week. The Chilean says that Inter need to be alert at all times, despite their opponents going through a rough patch.

“If we have one or two chances, we can’t waste them. I played there with United and we wasted three or four clear chances,” he said.

“If you want to beat Barcelona, you can’t throw any clear chances away.”

Alexis Sanchez just lasted a year and a half at Manchester United. The forward played on forty-five occasions for the club, scoring a meagre five goals. He was their record earner during that time, earning a reported £500,000 per week.