Reports: Arsenal great Arsene Wenger close to sealing return with Champions League winners

Arsene Wenger stepped down as the manager of Arsenal after twenty-two years in charge before the start of the 2018/19 season. The Frenchman has since been on a sabbatical, appearing in punditry roles every now and then. However, reports claim that he is closing in on a return to the touchline with a fallen European giant.

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, via The Sun, Arsene Wenger is closing in on a return to management with Serie A giants AC Milan. The Rossoneri have started the season terribly under new manager Marco Giampaolo and are sitting sixteenth on the table, having lost four of their six games so far.

Reports have claimed that Milan are on the brink of sacking Giampaolo, who was brought in from Sampdoria prior to the start of the season. The former Champions League heavyweights are currently languishing close to the relegation zone despite spending big in the summer.

Arsene Wenger has been touted as a replacement for Giampaolo, with the Frenchman already having prior Arsenal connections with chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are also looking at former boss Massimiliano Allegri, who left Juventus before the start of the season. Ex-Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti is also a contender to take up the position despite his links with their fierce rivals.