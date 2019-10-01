Cristiano Ronaldo hints at when he will retire from football, reveals future plans

Footballing legend and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he could retire from the sport in just a year or two.

“I still love football,” said Ronaldo in an interview with SportBible.

“I love to entertain the fans and the people who love Cristiano Ronaldo. It doesn’t matter the age, it’s all about mentality.”

“The last five years I start to enjoy this process of seeing me outside of football, so who knows what will happen in the next year or two?” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner concluded.

“I’m not a crazy man,” he further explained.

“I’m not obsessed with training, I’m obsessed with success, which is completely different.”

“I hope to achieve more in football in the next few years, and then I will consider whether I should leave.”

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star also opened up on his interest to grow further and develop as a businessman.

“Everyone has pressure. It’s how you deal with the pressure that matters.”

“It has taken many years of hard work, dedication and passion to achieve what I have in football,” he observed.

“Outside of football I’m not there yet, but I’m a competitive guy and I don’t like to be the number two or number three. I always want to be number one. I will do it, 100 per cent,” Ronaldo signed off.