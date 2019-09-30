Under-fire Giampaolo vows to fight on at struggling AC Milan

AC Milan’s early-season woes continued against Fiorentina, but head coach Marco Giampaolo insists he will not quit.

Marco Giampaolo took full responsibility for AC Milan’s dismal 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina but vowed to continue at San Siro.

Franck Ribery rolled back the years with a sublime performance, scoring the last of Fiorentina’s goals against a sorry Milan side.

Erick Pulgar and Gaetano Castrovilli were also on target, while Mateo Musacchio was sent off for Milan whose only solace was a first Rossoneri goal for Rafael Leao 10 minutes from time.

Before a ball had even been kicked on Sunday, Giampaolo’s position was already reportedly under threat and – despite having been in charge for just six Serie A games – this latest capitulation will only add fuel to that particular fire.

But Giampaolo insists he will not throw in the towel so early in his tenure.

“I take responsibility, of course, but I go forward because I believe in my ideas,” he told Sky Sport Italia in quotes translated by Football Italia.

“The thing that annoyed me was the team looked like it turned up to San Siro without ever having a training session together. You can lose, but not like that.

“Up until three days ago, I liked the performance and saw good responses against Torino [in a 2-1 defeat].

“Tonight, the pressure got to them, they felt the absolute need to win and I told them to play with all the right ingredients to win, not waiting for events to happen. We had to create the events ourselves.

“Instead, the pressure weighed on us, we were tense, not reacting quickly enough and evidently feeling the pressure.”

Giampaolo acknowledged that he needs to get more out of a Milan side who have lost four of their opening six Serie A matches.

“I have to get the best out of every player and make this team as much of a unit as possible,” he added.

“If you can’t play the Milan quality and style, then I have to try to make them more of a solid team and build on that.

“Doing things together helps you overcome difficulties. You share the load, you work together, you don’t drown individually. That’s what I told the team at half-time.”