Sanchez handed first Inter start against Sampdoria

Alexis Sanchez has been handed his first start for Inter in their Serie A clash with Sampdoria on Saturday.
Sanchez joined Inter on a season-long loan from Manchester United last month but has managed a combined total of just 17 minutes in two substitute appearances.
He lines up alongside Lautaro Martinez in attack, with Romelu Lukaku dropping to the bench.
Antonio Conte has made a host of changes from the side that beat Lazio in midweek, with Alessandro Bastoni, Antonio Candreva, Roberto Gagliardini, Stefano Sensi and Kwadwo Asamoah all coming into the starting XI.
