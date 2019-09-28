Donnarumma: AC Milan’s players united behind under-fire Giampaolo

AC Milan’s players are united in their support of under-pressure coach Marco Giampaolo, according to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma claims the club’s players are fully behind under-pressure coach Marco Giampaolo.

Milan are 13th in Serie A after three defeats in their first five games of the league season.

After an opening day defeat to Udinese, Milan won their next two games against Brescia and Hellas Verona but have since suffered back-to-back losses.

Last weekend they were beaten by city rivals Inter 2-0 in a San Siro derby and then on Thursday threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Torino.

Despite their predicament Donnarumma believes his team-mates are united behind Giampaolo ahead of Sunday’s clash with Fiorentina.

“We are all with him,” said the 20-year-old. “Giampaolo’s a great coach. I’m sorry because against Torino we had a great game and we didn’t deserve to lose.

“It’s normal to struggle a bit at the start with new ideas and new players, but we should continue to follow him. We’re all with him.

“After the first goal, we fell apart. We need to improve on this. If we’d remained compact, we would’ve been able to take the win home.

“However, we took a positive turn against Torino. We kept the ball throughout, so it burns to lose a game like that.”

Back to work ahead of our home clash Subito al lavoro per preparare #MilanFiorentina #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/nGv7djPtDB — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 27, 2019

Donnarumma has urged Milan to ensure their clash with La Viola sparks an upturn in fortunes.

“There will be the game that marks a turning point and changes our season,” he added.

“We are a young and very hungry team. We will have to play the game and attack them, it will take character on our part.

“Against Torino I saw the team give everything, I’m sorry for everyone, the fans included.”