Gonzalo Higuain reveals his opinion of Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest footballer in the world, and his comparison with Lionel Messi as the world’s best is one that will continue for eternity.

But those who have played alongside Ronaldo know the human behind the phenomenon, and more often than not, have only positive things to say about the Portuguese mega star.

And this is no different when it comes to Gonzalo Higuain, who was teammates with Ronaldo at Real Madrid first, and now at Juventus.

“We had already played together with Real,” Higuain told Fox Sports.

“Many years have passed, and I have found another player, a more mature person, with a family.

“I enjoyed playing alongside him before and I am glad that we are back together.”

Higuain himself is trying to find a regular starting spot at Juventus under new manager Maurizio Sarri, who worked with him earlier at Napoli as well as last season at Chelsea during the Argentine’s loan spell.

But the arrival of Sarri doesn’t mean a secure future at Juve for Higuain, and he isn’t afraid to keep a look out for more options.

“I have this year and next year left [at Juventus],” Higuain added.

“I never close the door to anything. [At River Plate] there is a great coach and several team-mates of mine who I have a great affection for.

“The people of River were always spectacular with me. But hey, right now I’m trying to think in the present and enjoy my time here in Italian football.”