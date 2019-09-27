Cristiano Ronaldo second worst free kick taker in Serie A history

We have all seen Cristiano Ronaldo use his unique technique to strike a ball right into the top corner from a dead ball situation, but perhaps the amount of times that has been happening has reduced lately.

Ronaldo’s ability of hitting the target with immense power is unparalleled, but stats now prove that this hasn’t been happening as regularly as it once was.

In fact, his goal scoring output from free kicks is actually so poor that he might be occupying a spot in Serie A history which he simply does not want to be a part of.

“Ronaldo will fit in this system of play” – Sarri

Ultimo Uomo report that Ronaldo is actually the second worst free kick taker in the history of Serie A, with 18 shots on goal from free kicks without scoring.

Only Camillo Ciano, who was a part of Frosinone last season, has more attempts without scoring a goal at 21 shots.

When one is to include the UEFA Champions League (UCL) along with Serie A, the number rises to 24 attempts for Ronaldo, which makes for dismal reading when you compare it to his Juventus teammate Miralem Pjanic’s one goal in six free kick attempts.

Ronaldo recently refused to turn up to the best FIFA football awards in Milan, where Lionel Messi won The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year ahead of him and Virgil van Dijk.