Roma ban fan for life after sending racist messages to Juan Jesus

Roma have banned a fan for life after sending Brazilian defender Juan Jesus racist messages via social media.

The club posted screenshots of the user’s Instagram account and the messages on their official Twitter account.

They vowed to prevent the person responsible from ever attending a Roma match again, while also confirming they reported the user to the police and Instagram.

A statement from Roma read: “The owner of the below Instagram account sent Juan Jesus disgusting racist abuse via direct message today [Thursday].

“We have reported the account to the Italian police. We have reported the account to Instagram.

“The person responsible will be banned from Roma games for life.”