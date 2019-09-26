Reports: Truth behind why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus last summer, and Los Blancos haven’t quite been the same since then. Though Zinedine Zidane has returned to coach the team, the loss of Ronaldo has clearly affected the club.

It is widely known that CR7 was looking for a new challenge after winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) three times in a row with Real Madrid, and chose Juventus as it provided a fresh opportunity to prove himself on the world stage.

However, Don Balon are now reporting that this wasn’t the only reason behind the Portuguese wanting a move, and other factors were involved too.

‘We all expect exceptional things from Ronaldo’ – Sarri defends his star

The report says that Ronaldo’s lawyer Jose Antonio Choclan spoke about his client’s departure from Real Madrid at the World Football Summit, and revealed that the high taxation of football players in Spain may have played a huge role in Ronaldo leaving Madrid.

In comparison, the taxation is much lower in Italy, and proved to be a lucrative option for the former Manchester United star.

Also, Choclan spoke about the lack of flexibility that Spanish football has, which Italy has in abundance, which makes life for top footballers such as Ronaldo a lot easier.

This trend might slowly be changing however, and could help players come back to Spain in the future.