Antonio Conte sets Inter record with perfect five

A hard-fought victory over Lazio moved Inter back to the top of Serie A as Antonio Conte wrote his name into the club’s record books.

Antonio Conte set a club record as he became the first Inter coach to win his first five Serie A games at the helm after overseeing a 1-0 victory against Lazio.

The Nerazzurri extended their perfect start to the top-flight season courtesy of Danilo D’Ambrosio’s first-half header at San Siro.

Wednesday’s triumph took Inter back above Juventus at the summit, making it a maximum return of 15 points so far in a promising campaign.

Conte, who succeeded Luciano Spalletti during the close season, won three Serie A titles while in charge of Juve.

He will now hope to bring the Scudetto to Inter, who were last crowned champions in 2009-10.