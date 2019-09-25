Barzagli returns to Juventus in new first-team technical role

Eight-time Serie A winner Andrea Barzagli is back at Juventus after accepting a new role with the Serie A champions.
Former defender Andrea Barzagli has returned to Juventus in a role that will see him work closely with the first team.
Barzagli, 38, retired from playing at the end of last season after helping Juve claim an eighth successive Serie A title – all of which he was involved in.
The 2006 World Cup winner, capped 73 times by Italy, is now making a return to the Bianconeri as part of Maurizio Sarri’s backroom staff.
Juventus described him as a ‘technical collaborator of the first team’ when announcing the appointment, and said Barzagli would be present at training on Thursday.
Sarri’s team remain unbeaten after coming from behind to beat Brescia 2-1 on Tuesday evening.