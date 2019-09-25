Danilo joins De Sciglio on sideline as Juventus lose another right-back

Brazilian defender Danilo suffered an injury against Brescia that will keep him out for several weeks.

Juventus have been left with a shortage of options at right-back after Danilo was ruled out for at least three matches due to a thigh injury.

The defender was forced off in the 19th minute of Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Brescia and will not return until after the international break in October.

He is set to miss Serie A games against SPAL and Inter, in addition to a Champions League meeting with Bayer Leverkusen, but could return for the home clash with Bologna on October 19.

Mattia De Sciglio, Juve’s other recognised right-back in the first-team squad, is to remain sidelined for the same period after suffering an identical problem at the start of September.

Juan Cuadrado replaced Danilo at Stadio Mario Rigamonti and could be asked to fill the void on a temporary basis.

Maurizio Sarri’s men moved top of Serie A with their triumph at Brescia but will drop down to second if Inter avoid defeat at home to Lazio on Wednesday.