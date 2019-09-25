Italian Olympics chief claims diving ‘more wrong’ than racism

Italian National Olympic Committee chief Giovanni Malago says diving is a bigger issue than racism despite reported incidents in Serie A.

The head of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) has claimed diving is “more wrong” than racism.

Serie A has come in for widespread criticism after a series of reported incidents of racism at stadiums this season.

Monkey chants could be heard as Inter striker Romelu Lukaku scored a penalty in a 2-1 win at Cagliari, while Hellas Verona denied opposition midfielder Franck Kessie was racially abused by their fans during a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan.

Atalanta’s game against Fiorentina was stopped for three minutes after Viola defender Dalbert, on loan from Inter, reported racist abuse from the crowd to the referee.

When asked about the incidents, CONI president Giovanni Malago acknowledged the issue but suggested diving is a bigger problem.

“The fans who jeer black players are wrong,” he told Radio24.

“However, it’s even more wrong when someone who earns €3million dives in the box and is then also happy to take the penalty.”