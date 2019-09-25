Italian Olympics chief claims diving ‘more wrong’ than racism

Italian National Olympic Committee chief Giovanni Malago says diving is a bigger issue than racism despite reported incidents in Serie A.
The head of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) has claimed diving is “more wrong” than racism.
Serie A has come in for widespread criticism after a series of reported incidents of racism at stadiums this season.
Monkey chants could be heard as Inter striker Romelu Lukaku scored a penalty in a 2-1 win at Cagliari, while Hellas Verona denied opposition midfielder Franck Kessie was racially abused by their fans during a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan.
Atalanta’s game against Fiorentina was stopped for three minutes after Viola defender Dalbert, on loan from Inter, reported racist abuse from the crowd to the referee.
#SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/Kwl8zFUYKJ
— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 2, 2019
When asked about the incidents, CONI president Giovanni Malago acknowledged the issue but suggested diving is a bigger problem.
“The fans who jeer black players are wrong,” he told Radio24.
“However, it’s even more wrong when someone who earns €3million dives in the box and is then also happy to take the penalty.”