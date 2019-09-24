Reports: PSG superstar snubs Real Madrid interest, wants Premier League move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly snubbed a potential move to Real Madrid, in favour of Premier League giants Manchester City.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Mbappe has apparently informed Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane that he will not be joining them next summer.

It is already known that the 20-year-old is no longer interested in remaining at France, having already informed the management at PSG that the ongoing 2019-20 season will be his final year at his home country, before he moves on to seek challenges elsewhere in Europe.

So far, it was Real Madrid who were leading in the transfer race to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. El Chiringuito had reported that Los Blancos have even agreed a ‘pact’ with PSG that they will only sell the Frenchman to them. According to them, the coup was being worked upon by Mbappe’s French teammate and Real Madrid star, Raphael Varane.

“I always want Mbappe playing in the same team. This season, he is in Paris but we don’t know what will happen in the future,” he was quoted as saying, by AS.

“I only can tell him positive things about Real Madrid. He knows it.”

However, with this latest update from Don Balon, it does look like things have taken a massive turn.