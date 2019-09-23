Mauro Icardi: I left Inter for PSG to win trophies

Paris Saint-Germain loanee Mauro Icardi discussed his move to the French giants.
Mauro Icardi said he left Inter for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain to win titles.
Icardi moved to PSG on an initial season-long loan, with the French giants reportedly holding the option to buy the striker for €70million.
The 26-year-old, who arrived at Inter from Sampdoria in 2013, scored 111 Serie A goals and 124 goals in all competitions to be eighth on the Nerazzurri’s all-time list.
Icardi – stripped of the Inter captaincy last season and frozen out by head coach Antonio Conte – said the time was right to leave San Siro.
Una noche perfecta en Paris Gran victoria de todo el equipo. Vamos por mas #allezparis #icicestparis #icardi
A post shared by Μαυʀɸ Iϲαʀδι (@mauroicardi) on
“I was in my seventh year at Inter and my dream was to play in the Champions League with Inter, which I did last season, but we never won anything.
“I thought the time had come for me to go to a winning club, one that could challenge for and win titles. It’s time for me to start winning.
“The truth is that PSG is a squad full of champions and that is what I wanted.”
Icardi made his debut in PSG’s 1-0 win over Strasbourg on September 14 before starting in last week’s memorable 3-0 Champions League victory against Real Madrid.
However, the Argentina international missed Sunday’s late triumph at Ligue 1 rivals Lyon.
“People call me a ‘killer’ in the penalty area. I am always ready in the box to score goals,” Icardi added. “Ever since my debut when very young for Rosario, my objective and obsession has always been to score goals.”