Cristiano Ronaldo slams critics after Juventus’s Serie A win over Verona

Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed his critics after Juventus’s 2-1 Serie A win over Verona. The Portuguese comments come after his gesture in UEFA Champions League encounter vs Atletico Madrid attracted criticism.

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet for the Serie A defending champions as they reversed a 1-0 deficit to win the encounter 2-1. Aaron Ramsey got on the scoresheet as well in what was his first goal for Juventus.

After the match, the 34-year-old was quizzed about the reaction to his gesture vs Atletico Madrid, in reply to which Ronaldo said that ‘people are stupid’.

“People like to talk too much. That’s all. People are stupid and talk too much,” he said as reported by Spanish publication AS.

“The important thing is that the team won. We were tired after the Champions League, which is only natural after the travelling and the intense match in Madrid, but we were able to get it done,” he added.

Ronaldo had earlier explained his gesture towards the Atletico Madrid fans during Juventus’s 2-2 UCL draw at the Wanda Metropolitano, claiming that he was telling the fans, “you have to learn”.