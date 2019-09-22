Marco Giampaolo bemoans hesitant Milan after derby defeat

Inter’s greater experience was a key factor in their 2-0 Derby della Madonnina win, according to AC Milan head coach Marco Giampaolo.

Second-half goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku secured a deserved triumph for Antonio Conte’s side, preserving their 100 per cent record and place at the top of Serie A.

Milan only threatened sporadically, managing a solitary shot on target through Krzysztof Piatek, while they were indebted to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for averting a heavier margin of defeat.

The start of the Giampaolo era at San Siro now reads two wins, two defeats and two goals scored, and the former Sampdoria boss knows there is plenty of work to be done with a group of players he felt lacked composure under pressure.

“My analysis is that we started with some hesitancy, but after 15 minutes we settled,” he told DAZN.

“Inter had something more in terms of experience, but we managed to fill that gap before half-time.

“I was not happy how we reacted in an emotional way to their goal. It was a messy reaction and the thing I liked least overall.

“Players were going into areas of the pitch they were not supposed to be in, so when losing the ball, we left gaps uncovered. I liked the courage to keep pushing forward but we lost our shape.”

Inter win the first derby of the season Va all’Inter il primo Derby della stagione#MilanInter 0-2 #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/ieHEG3DknD — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 21, 2019

Giampaolo sprung a surprise by handing Portuguese youngster Rafael Leao a first Milan start and he felt the forward will have learned plenty from the experience of going up against the likes of Diego Godin in the Inter defence.

“I liked his performance. He has one-again-one speed, good pace and personality and I thought that could cause problems for the Inter defence,” he explained.

“He must learn to stay in the game throughout. Diego Godin up against him is a different experience. The good thing is Leao is not a timid player.”