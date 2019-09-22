Juventus goalkeeper Buffon matches Maldini appearance record

Gianluigi Buffon made his 902nd appearance for Juventus in Saturday’s clash with Hellas Verona to equal Paolo Maldini’s record.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has matched Paolo Maldini’s record of 902 appearances at club level after being handed a rare start against Hellas Verona.

The 41-year-old returned to Juve during the close season after a one-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain and has also previously represented Parma.

Unlike Maldini, who spent his entire career with Serie A rivals AC Milan, Buffon’s appearances have been spread across three clubs.

He played 220 times for Parma at the start of his career, was used 25 times in a largely underwhelming campaign with PSG last time out and has now featured 657 times for Juventus.

Buffon was handed his first appearance of the season for Saturday’s home league clash with Verona, while Aaron Ramsey was also named in the starting line-up for the first time since joining the club.