AC Milan boss Giampaolo stands by philosophy ahead of Inter showdown

AC Milan have won back-to-back matches ahead of their meeting with Inter and boss Marco Giampaolo claimed his side are improving every week.

Marco Giampaolo is convinced AC Milan’s players will adapt to his style of play as he talked down the importance of this weekend’s derby with Inter.

Former Sampdoria boss Giampaolo was hired in June after Milan missed out on Champions League qualification by a single point under Gennaro Gattuso last season.

The Rossoneri failed to register a shot on target in their 1-0 loss at Udinese on the opening weekend of the Serie A season, but they have since earned 1-0 wins against Brescia and Verona.

Giampaolo has reportedly toyed with the idea of reverting to a three-man defence but, speaking on the eve of the showdown with bitter rivals Inter, he vowed to stand by his tactics until his players get it right.

“Defeating Verona was an important step. The team is improving game after game,” he told reporters.

“The team understand well and knows my football philosophy and what I want to present.

“During the summer the team played in the way we wanted them to, in the league they did less.

“Perhaps we are struggling because we are still trying to adapt. We had players coming back late from various international tournaments.

“I am convinced that working together we can reach a high level of football. It doesn’t mean we will win everything but I’m convinced we will have an easy and clear playing identity. The key is to work together.”

Inter are favourites for the first Derby della Madonnina of the season after winning their opening three league matches under Antonio Conte.

Giampaolo acknowledged what is on the line at San Siro this weekend, but insisted it is still too early in the campaign to be a defining match.

Two new coaches, a century old challenge.

It’s Conte’s and Giampaolo’s first Milano derby, who’ll take it on home?#SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/t6vZ3Cvhqj — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) September 20, 2019

“Our goal is to win. It’s important to play well and maintain our project but at the same time we have to give the fans the exploits they aspire for,” he said.

“You need to be tactically sound. This is certainly one of the most difficult games we can play so we have to be out our very best.

“It is definitely an important game as it always has been. I don’t know whether Inter are in a better shape than us. I am confident in my team.

“The derby is a crossroad for Milan? No, but the derby is important. It’s not fundamental or crucial – it’s only the fourth game.”

Giampaolo was also forced to play down rumours of a falling out with Lucas Paqueta, who appeared to take a dig at his coach on social media after being accused of being ‘too Brazilian’ with his style of play.

“We had a chat,” Giampaolo said. “The media like to make a big deal out of nothing. It was a good way to sell papers ahead of the derby but there’s nothing major between us.”