Kaka reserving Giampaolo judgement but expects AC Milan to beat Inter

Kaka insists it is still too early to judge AC Milan head coach Marco Giampaolo, while he is tipping his former side to earn bragging rights against Inter this weekend.

Giampaolo was poached from Sampdoria during the close season and has made a steady if unspectacular start to life at San Siro.

Milan failed to register a shot on target in their 1-0 loss at Udinese on the opening weekend of the Serie A season but have since responded with back-to-back 1-0 wins against Brescia and Hellas Verona.

Next up for Giampaolo’s men is Saturday’s clash with league leaders Inter and Kaka, who spent two spells with Milan in his playing days, has stressed the importance of taking three points from the first Derby della Madonnina of the season.

Hard at work with Saturday’s match in mind Penultimo allenamento dei rossoneri verso #MilanInter #StrongerTogether #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/FYCryNYgWA — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 19, 2019

“I think for Milan the derby is really important, because it’s the first one and it’s Milan against Inter,” he told Omnisport. “We’re playing at home and it would be nice to see Milan win a derby like this.

“Inter have started the season very well, but in my opinion Milan will win. It will be good for their Scudetto chances. If they want to win the league, it’s important that they win this game.”

Milan turned to Giampaolo after finishing a point outside the Champions League qualifying places last season.

“So far I think he’s done good. He’s OK,” Kaka said. “If I’m not wrong it’s just three games [in charge].

“What he’s doing he’s doing good. We will see. As a Milan supporter I’m expecting that Milan can win something this year and at least come back into the Champions League.”