Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed by TV presenter Piers Morgan recently, giving fans some previously unknown details about his life. In the poignant conversation with Morgan, Ronaldo also recalled how he was fed by three girls during his early Sporting CP days and how he has attempted to find them.

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed some moving details about his life at Sporting CP. The five-time Ballon d’or winner recalled a story from his past about three girls who fed him when he was hungry and broke, and how he has attempted to find them to give something back.

“We were a little hungry. We had a McDonald’s next to the stadium, we knocked on the door and asked have you got any burgers,” Ronaldo recalled.

“There was always Edna and two other girls. I never found them again.

“I asked people in Portugal, they closed the McDonalds, but if this interview can help find them, I would be so happy.

“I want to invite them to Turin or Lisbon to come to have dinner with me because I want to give something back.”

Some days after the interview, the interviewer Piers Morgan shared an update much to the delight of those hoping for a reunion:

UPDATE: We may have found Edna… https://t.co/7VC5Tj9lv6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 18, 2019

It remains to be seen whether the person Morgan and Co found was the same one who serviced Ronaldo and his teammates at McDonald’s. However, the whole incident did reflect on the hardships one of the finest of the game had to go through, in order to reach where he is today.