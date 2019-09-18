Cristiano Ronaldo revals he should have many more Ballon d’Or wins than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has bared all in a recent ITV interview with Piers Morgan, and reckons that he deserves more Ballon d’Or victories than his bitter rival Lionel Messi.

“I would love [more], and I think I deserve it,”he said on “Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan”.

“Messi is a fantastic guy, a fantastic player. He’s in the history of football – but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him.

“My relationship with him is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years.

“I have a good relationship with him and I know that he has pushed me to be a better player and I have pushed him to be a better player as well.”

The Juventus forward then reckoned he should be considered as the greatest in the world for what he has done.

“I’m sure I’m in the history of football for what I have done and what I’m continuing to do, but one of the best players in history.

“For me, the number one in history, but for some fans, if the number one is another one and I’m second, it doesn’t matter.

“I know I’m in the history of football as one of the greatest ever,” Ronaldo said.