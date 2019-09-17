WATCH: Gonzalo Higuain kicks Juventus coach after making embarrassing mistake in training

An angry Gonzalo Higuain was spotted kicking a Juventus coach, after he got embarrassed by his teammates during a training rondo on Tuesday.

Watch the video below:

Juventus are currently preparing to face Atletico Madrid in their 2019-20 Champions League opener at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Thursday.

In case you do not remember, it was the Bianconeri who dumped Los Rojiblancos out of the competition last season, despite the latter winning the first-leg 2-0.

In the second-leg, former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo showed the world what he is made of, with a brilliant hattrick that overturned Atletico Madrid’s first-leg lead.

The win also helped the Turin side reach the quarter-finals, where they ended their tournament run after facing a defeat against Dutch champions AFC Ajax.

Meanwhile, after a couple of difficult loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea, Higuain is back with Juventus, and he also revealed that he is quite about rejoining them.

“Last season was not easy. I am happy to be back here,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“When I returned, nobody told me anything. I returned to work, to demonstrate my quality.”

“I wanted to return to Juventus from day one. I feel good and happy,” Higuain concluded.

Quotes via Marca.