Hellas Verona clarify racism stance after denying Franck Kessie was abused

Amid allegations AC Milan’s Franck Kessie was targeted during Sunday’s match, Hellas Verona say they remain committed to tackling racism

Hellas Verona have insisted they will always condemn incidents of racism, with the club adamant they were not made aware of any abuse allegedly aimed at AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Serie A side issued a tweet on Monday distancing themselves from reports that Kessie was targeted during Milan’s 1-0 win at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Kessie is alleged to have been subjected to monkey chants from a small section of home fans, but Hellas have reiterated in a statement on their official website that the suggestions are “baseless”.

“Hellas Verona FC, in reference to what was put out today by the club’s Twitter account, specify that it was not at all a final position to understate any discriminatory behaviour, which has taken place on various playing fields,” the statement read.

“That’s because we’ve always condemned these incidents, committing ourselves directly to various initiatives so as to confront them and fight them as much as possible and within our competence.

“That said, we therefore believe it was simply our duty to emphasise that, in the face of some baseless news, except for the sound of whistles and general disappointment from fans regarding some debatable incidents during the game, we weren’t made aware of any chants against the opposing player Kessie, nor did we hear any.

“Nevertheless, we reiterate once more that we’ll always be firm in condemning any misconduct which should occur in the future, with a collaborative spirit and sensitivity.”