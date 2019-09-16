Hellas Verona deny racist Kessie chants and demand ‘respect’

AC Milan’s Franck Kessie was allegedly racially abused on Sunday but Hellas Verona have released a statement to deny the incident.

Hellas Verona have denied their supporters racially abused AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and demanded more respect for their fans.

Kessie was allegedly targeted during Milan’s 1-0 Serie A win at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Monkey chants are reported to have been aimed at the Ivory Coast international, but Hellas have issued a statement on Twitter to refute those suggestions.

“Racist chants against Kessie? Insults against [Gianluigi] Donnarumma? Maybe someone was baffled by the decibel of the Gialloblu supporters,” the club tweeted.

Fischi, inevitabili, per decisioni arbitrali che lasciano ancora oggi molto perplessi, e poi tanti applausi, ai nostri “gladiatori”, a fine gara. Non scadiamo in luoghi comuni ed etichette ormai scucite. Rispetto per Verona e i veronesi.#respect — Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) September 16, 2019

“[We heard] unavoidable whistles against the referee’s decisions which still leave us very perplexed today.

“And then, lots of cheers for our gladiators at the end of the match. Let’s not stumble on cliches and old labels. Respect for Verona and its people.”