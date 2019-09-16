TV pundit Luciano Passirani suspended over Romelu Lukaku comments

Luciano Passirani, a pundit on Italian television programme TopCalcio24, has been suspended for making a racist remark about Romelu Lukaku.

Passirani made the comment on TopCalcio24 on Sunday while praising Lukaku’s performances for Inter this season after the Nerazzurri earned a third win from as many Serie A games by beating Udinese 1-0.

A clip was subsequently shared on social media and Passirani has now been banned from appearing on the show.

“Mr Passirani is 80 years old and to compliment Lukaku he used a metaphor that turned out to be racist,” programme director Fabio Ravezzani, who also confirmed Passirani had apologised, stated.

“I think it was a terrible lack of momentary lucidity. I cannot tolerate any kind of errors, even if momentary.”

Lukaku made the switch to Inter from Manchester United in the August and has scored twice in three Serie A outings thus far.

Lukaku was the target of abuse in Inter’s win over Cagliari last month.

Monkey chants could be heard as the Belgium striker converted a penalty in the 2-1 win, with Lukaku posting on Instagram afterwards: “Football is a game to be enjoyed and we shouldn’t accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame.

“Ladies and gentlemen it’s 2019 – instead of going forwards we’re going backwards.”