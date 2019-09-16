Television pundit sacked after racist comments on Romelu Lukaku

A television pundit in Italy was suspended following racist comments on Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, which he made on-air during the Inter Milan-Udinese game on Sunday.

According to Sky Sports, Luciano Passirani of TopCalcio24 was the pundit who was suspended shortly after making a comment directed at the former Manchester United player on Sunday.

Speaking on the Qui Studio a Voi Stadio show for TopCalcio24, Passirani said: “I don’t see any other player in Italy now like Lukaku. I really like him,” before adding:

“The only way to stop him is to say, ‘Here are ten bananas that you can eat’.”

Perhaps the above statement was a direct reference to another incident from earlier this month, when Lukaku was targeted with monkey chants by Cagliari fans.

Sky Sports has reported that Serie A’s disciplinary judge has not decided yet whether or not Cagliari should be punished.

Earlier, AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko had also revealed that there is more racism in Italy that he had previously expected. The former Manchester City star also urged the football federation to take strong action against the offenders.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta Dello Sport further established that Hellas Verona supporters sang offensive chants directed at AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie during the AC Milan-Hellas Verona game, which was also held on Sunday.