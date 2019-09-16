WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo bursts into tears after watching unseen footage of late father

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered to be superhuman by the football fraternity, following the Portuguese star’s exploits over the years. However, the Juventus man showed a remarkable side of himself, when he broke down during an interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears when shown an unseen video of his father, who passed away when the superstar was just twenty. The footage showed Ronaldo’s late father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, expressing pride at his son’s achievements ahead of the Euro 2004.

The video has been released by Good Morning Britain:

‘He doesn’t see me receive awards.’ In an emotional interview, @Cristiano breaks down in tears over the loss of his late father and the fact that he never got to witness his son's success. Watch the full interview on @ITV on Tuesday at 9pm.@piersmorgan | #GMB pic.twitter.com/LybbJn31VR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 16, 2019

“I never saw the video. I never saw that video. Unbelievable.”

“I think the interview would be funny, but I didn’t expect to cry. But I never saw these images. I don’t know where you… I have to have these images to show my family.

“But I really don’t know my father 100 per cent. He was a drunk person. I never spoke with him, like a normal conversation. It was hard.”

When asked about the reason behind his sudden sadness by Morgan, Ronaldo stated that it was because his father could not see him become the global icon he is today.

“My family see, my mum, my brothers, even my old son, but my father, he didn’t see nothing, and it was… he died young.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, can add even more trophies to his already illustrious career in the coming months. The Portuguese superstar is in contention for The Best FIFA Men’s award, the Ballon d’Or, and the FIFpro World XI.