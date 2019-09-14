Mandzukic left out by Juventus amid Qatar transfer speculation

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic appears to be edging closer to an exit after he was left out of the Bianconeri’s squad to face Fiorentina.
Mandzukic has not played for Juve this term having reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by Maurizio Sarri, who also left the forward out of his Champions League squad.
Reports emerged this week linking the Croatian with a move to Qatari side Al-Gharafa, while offers from other leagues – including MLS – are also rumoured to be on the table.
The 33-year-old, who is said to be fully fit, looks to have taken a step closer to leaving Juve, with Sarri leaving him out of the squad to face Fiorentina.
Your Bianconeri squad for #FiorentinaJuve is CONFIRMED! #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/E27RxF1srv
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 13, 2019
His honours in Turin include four Serie A successes, three Coppa Italia titles and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies.