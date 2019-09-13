AC Milan new boy Rebic targets derby goal after Inter interest

With his birthday to coincide with AC Milan’s derby date with Inter, Ante Rebic is already hoping for a dual celebration.

Ante Rebic set himself the target of a Derby della Madonnina goal against Inter after confirming his agent held talks with AC Milan’s city rivals.

Croatia international Rebic moved to the Rossoneri in a deadline-day swap that saw Andre Silva head to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The winger could have been turning out for the opposition in next weekend’s San Siro showdown had Inter’s discussion with his representatives led to a deal.

But after sealing a two-season loan switch to Marco Giampaolo’s side, Rebic made his loyalties clear.

“I didn’t speak to Inter, my agent had talks with them, but I don’t know anything about it,” the 25-year-old said at his presentation to the media on Friday.

“Once I knew of Milan’s interest I had no doubts. When I also asked my father he told me Milan was the best option.

“I hope to have a great season. The derby will take place on my birthday [September 21]. I want to give myself a gift with a goal but I especially want to win.”

Contract signing Official presentation Now you are ready, Ante! #ForzaMilan pic.twitter.com/wZxOqSLz7I — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 13, 2019

Ahead of that match comes Sunday’s trip to Verona, where Rebic could make his Milan debut.

Rebic spent time at Verona on loan from Fiorentina in 2016 but believes he is now better prepared to flourish in Serie A.

“I arrived when I was young,” he said.

“After my experience in Frankfurt I feel perfectly ready to play here. I have grown a lot and I feel ripe for this adventure.”

Milan lost to Udinese and beat Brescia to secure three points from their two games before the international break.