Former Juventus boss reveals what sets Cristiano Ronaldo apart from others

Cristiano Ronaldo may be getting older, but his game is stronger than ever, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

So much so, that Juventus tend to depend on him a lot for his goals, assists and overall play. Now, former Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has explained exactly what makes Ronaldo so dangerous.

“His strength is on a mental level,” said Allegri. “He is 34 years old, he has won championships, European titles and golden balls but he continues to give himself important stimuli that make the difference.

‘Everybody applauds Ronaldo’ – Santos praises striker after he scores 54th career hat-trick

“The technique is fundamental to stay at high levels for many years, but the difference is made by the head and the professionalism. If I prefer to coach Ronaldo or a young talent? Ronaldo, without a doubt.”

Maurizio Sarri has taken over as new manager of the Bianconeri, and Allegri also discussed how he feels about his own exit from the club.

“I have absolutely not regretted the choice made with Juventus, things must not be forced. After five years it was time to take a break, perhaps the president had understood it before me.”

It remains to be seen whether Allegri will take up another coaching job immediately or wait it out.