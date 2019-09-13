Alexis Sanchez explains why he left Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez joined Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan, leaving Manchester United and ending a truly disastrous spell at the club, even if the move is just a loan away.

United were so desperate to get rid of the Chilean that they actually paid money to send him away to Inter, proving just how shambolic his performances were for the Red Devils.

Now reunited with Lukaku, Sanchez has discussed with ESPN what it means to leave United and join a club like Inter Milan, while also talking about his relationship with Lukaku himself.

‘Not for everyone!’ Alexis Sanchez arrives at Inter Milan

“You won’t find anyone else like him, anywhere in the world,” Sanchez told ESPN.

“Lukaku and I trained very well. But we needed to play more in games to get to our best.

“It wasn’t the right time for us to be at Manchester. Too many changes. When you change that much, it’s tough.

“That’s why Romelu is here. Will it work? We will have a lot more to say about that at the end of the season.”

United fans will argue that those changes Sanchez talks about was because of the winger’s inconsistency, but time will tell whether he comes good at the Nerazzurri.