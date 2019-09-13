Alexis Sanchez: You won’t find anyone like Romelu Lukaku

Alexis Sanchez heaped praise on Inter team-mate Romelu Lukaku.

Inter forward Alexis Sanchez said there is no one like Romelu Lukaku in the world as he hailed the Serie A club’s most expensive player.

Lukaku joined Inter in a club-record deal after leaving Premier League giants Manchester United last month.

The 26-year-old has already scored two goals in two games for Antonio Conte’s Inter, who are looking to dethrone Italian champions Juventus this term.

Sanchez followed Lukaku to Inter from United on loan and the Chilean heaped praise on his star team-mate.

“You won’t find anyone else like him, anywhere in the world,” Sanchez told ESPN.

“Lukaku and I trained very well. But we needed to play more in games to get to our best.

“It wasn’t the right time for us to be at Manchester. Too many changes. When you change that much, it’s tough.

“Lukaku and I trained very well. I can feel the will here to achieve. This is why I’m here.

“That’s why Romelu is here. Will it work? We will have a lot more to say about that at the end of the season.”

Lukaku scored 42 goals for United across all competitions following his move to Old Trafford from Everton in 2017.

Sanchez swapped Arsenal for United in a high-profile transfer in January last year, however, form and injuries limited the 30-year-old to just five goals.

Inter host Udinese on Saturday, with Sanchez looking to make his debut for the Nerazzurri.